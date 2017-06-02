AIRSHOW-Malaysia Airlines in early talks to buy 35-40 long-range jets
PARIS, June 21 Malaysia Airlines is in early negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for the purchase of 35-40 new long-range jets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
June 2 Altair Resources Inc :
* Altair announces management changes
* Says Nick Demare appointed Interim CFO
* Says CFO Robert Naso resigned
* Naso will remain as a director of company
* Mohammed bin Salman's rise boosts confidence in economic reforms
June 21 Missouri's attorney general on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against three major drug manufacturers claiming they fraudulently misrepresented the risks posed by opioid painkillers now at the center of a national addiction epidemic.