March 8 Altamir SCA:
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0
million euros year ago
* FY net operating income 128.6 million euros versus 110.6 million euros year ago
* FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders eur 129.0 million versus eur 111.8
million year ago
* Proposes fy dividend of 0.65 euro per share
* Expects EBITDA growth of around 7 percent for 2017
* For 2017 sees new investments in amount of 80 million euros and disposals in amount of
around 100 million euros
