BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
June 28 ALTEC HOLDINGS SA:
* SAYS CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN € 10 MILLION ISSUED BY ITS SUBSIDIARY UNISOFT SA, THE 2.481.000 BONDS HELD BY NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE ARE CONVERTED INTO COMMON REGISTERED VOTING SHARES
* NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE BECOMES A SHAREHOLDER OF 2,518 NEW SHARES OF THE SUBSIDIARY UNISOFT SA AND THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY INCREASES TO 614,820 €
* PARENT COMPANY ALTEC HOLDINGS NOW PARTICIPATES WITH 48.79% , EUROBANK ERGASIAS WITH 26.63% AND NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE WITH 24.57% Source text: bit.ly/2sRld4Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
June 28 Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
June 28 The U.S. ABC television network, owned by Walt Disney Co, has settled its closely watched defamation lawsuit with Beef Products Inc over news reports on a processed beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime," both companies said on Wednesday.