UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Altek Corp :
* Says it files a lawsuit against O-film and JD.com regarding patent disputes, with Beijing Intellectual Property Court
* Co requests that JD.com should stop selling and O-film should stop producing, recall and destroy related products, and compensate for loss
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9iQr4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources