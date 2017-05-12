UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Alteo Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 turnover 7.93 billion rupees versus 5.87 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 1.94 billion rupees versus 1.005 billion rupees year ago
* Says no further contribution to the group results is expected in the fourth quarter due to the seasonality of alteo’s operations Source: bit.ly/2qyJpJv Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources