BRIEF-Trinseo to acquire API applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
April 19 Alterra Power Corp:
* Alterra Power acquires 320 MW Boswell Springs wind project
* Expects Boswell Springs wind project to achieve commercial operations in 2020
* Acquired Boswell Springs wind project from Intermountain Wind, along with certain of its partners and affiliates
* San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities