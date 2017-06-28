June 28 Alterra Power Corp
* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind
investment
* Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured
by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51%
ownership stake in flat top project
* Alterra power- loan expansion will fund in conjunction
with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects
to occur within next few weeks
* Alterra power corp - alterra also expects to sell down a
49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner
* Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6
million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity
contribution for flat top wind project
* Alterra power corp - project is expected to achieve
commercial operations in first half of 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: