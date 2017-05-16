BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
May 16 Alterra Power Corp:
* Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest
* Alterra Power -HS Orka HF will examine strategic alternatives for its 30 pct ownership interest in blue lagoon tourist resort, up to and including a full sale
* Alterra Power Corp says Stöplar Advisory in iceland has been engaged to communicate with potential investors and administer process
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.