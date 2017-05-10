BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Alteryx Inc:
* Alteryx announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $28.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 to $0.14
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $29 million to $29.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $122 million to $123.5 million
* Alteryx Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.38 to $0.40
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $118.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.