March 23 Altia Consultores SA:

* FY net profit 6.3 million euros ($6.8 million), down 13 percent year on year

* FY EBITDA 9.2 million euros, down 17 percent year on year

* FY revenue 66.7 million euros, up 2 percent year on year

* Proposes dividend of 0.26 euros per share

* Says 1.1 million euros of the proposed dividend was already distributed on Dec. 30, 2016 as an interim dividend and the remaining amount will be submitted to the shareholders for approval as a complementary dividend Source text: bit.ly/2mTaMr6

