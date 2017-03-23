BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Altia Consultores SA:
* FY net profit 6.3 million euros ($6.8 million), down 13 percent year on year
* FY EBITDA 9.2 million euros, down 17 percent year on year
* FY revenue 66.7 million euros, up 2 percent year on year
* Proposes dividend of 0.26 euros per share
* Says 1.1 million euros of the proposed dividend was already distributed on Dec. 30, 2016 as an interim dividend and the remaining amount will be submitted to the shareholders for approval as a complementary dividend Source text: bit.ly/2mTaMr6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)