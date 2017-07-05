BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Alticast Corp :
* Says it will repurchase 600,000 common shares
* Says repurchase amount is 2.36 billion won
* Says repurchase period from July 6 to Oct. 5
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yaYVcz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: