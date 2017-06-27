BRIEF-Lagardere launches Gulli Bil Arabi in 18 Arabic countries
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Altice NV
* Altice and Altice USA announce closing of Altice USA's initial public offering (IPO)
* Altice says it owns about 70.2 percent of Altice USA's share capital and about 98.2 percent of voting rights
* Altice says J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and representatives of the underwriters, together with BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets as additional joint book-running managers.
* The 63.9-million share offering raised $1.9 billion after being priced at $30 per share, within the expected range of $27 to $31 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.