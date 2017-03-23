BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 Altice NV:
* Announces successful refinancing of a portion of the existing debt of its SFR Group SA and Altice International credit pools, pricing 2.492 billion euros ($2.69 billion) and 863 million euros of new term loans respectively
* Average maturity of debt refinanced extended by circa 2 years
* Total annual interest cost savings of 60 million euros
* Proceeds will be used by SFR to refinance its 850 million euros April 2023, 297 million euros July 2023 and $1,418 million January 2024 Term Loan B's
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX