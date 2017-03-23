March 23 Altice NV:

* Announces successful refinancing of a portion of the existing debt of its SFR Group SA and Altice International credit pools, pricing 2.492 billion euros ($2.69 billion) and 863 million euros of new term loans respectively

* Average maturity of debt refinanced extended by circa 2 years

* Total annual interest cost savings of 60 million euros

* Proceeds will be used by SFR to refinance its 850 million euros April 2023, 297 million euros July 2023 and $1,418 million January 2024 Term Loan B's