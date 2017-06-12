BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 12 ALTICE NV:
* REG-ALTICE NV : ALTICE ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT ALTICE USA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
* INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $27.00 AND $31.00 PER SHARE
* ALTICE USA LAUNCHED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 46,551,725 SHARES OF ITS CLASS A
* ALTICE USA HAS APPLIED TO LIST ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL “ATUS.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing