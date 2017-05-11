May 11 SFR Group

* Altice CEO Michel Combes confirms that the job cuts at SFR will have a full impact on its results by 2018

* Altice CEO says cost savings stemming from the job cuts reduction at SFR will amount to 400 million euros on an annual basis

* Altice CEO says mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target for France remains unchanged at 45 pct

* Altice CEO says considers creating a global brand for the group