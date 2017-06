May 11 ALTICE NV:

* ACQUIRES THE EXCLUSIVE FOOTBALL BROADCASTING RIGHTS TO UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FOR FRANCE

* ACQUIRES THE EXCLUSIVE FOOTBALL BROADCASTING RIGHTS TO UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FOR SEASONS 2018 THROUGH 2021

* "THIS MOVE UNDERLINES ALTICE'S AMBITION TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN THE MOST POWERFUL PROGRAMS THAT BRING TOGETHER THE LARGEST AUDIENCES." - MICHEL COMBES, ALTICE CEO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)