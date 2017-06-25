PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26
June 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Altice NV in exploratory discussions with Prisa concerning a possible formal offer for Media Capital
Altice NV says confirms that it has entered into exploratory discussions with Prisa regarding potential acquisition of prisa's stake in Media Capital SGPS
June 25 Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's fund L1 Retail has agreed to buy health food chain Holland & Barrett for about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.
