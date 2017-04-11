April 11 Altice USA Inc

* Altice USA Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of class a common stock - SEC filing

* Altice USA - following offering, co will have three classes of common stock: class A common stock, class B common stock and class C common stock

* Altice USA - J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co are underwriters to IPO

* Altice USA - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2omJygQ) Further company coverage: [Altice USA Inc]