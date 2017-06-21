BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Yogaworks Inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
June 21 Altice Usa Inc
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Altice USA Inc had previously expected IPO of 46.55 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share
* Altice USA says in IPO, co to sell 12.07 million shares of class a common stock and selling stockholders to sell 51.9 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA says co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2tOgKgX Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.