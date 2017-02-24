UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
* Buys 25 percent stake in Sport TV, which has 6 sports channels in Portugal.
* Does not disclose amount paid.
* To share ownership of Sport TV, in equal stakes, with NOS , Olivedesportos and Vodafone Portugal, a unit of Vodafone. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.