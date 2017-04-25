BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
April 25 Altisource Asset Management Corp
* Altisource Asset Management - on April 19, member of board Paul Bossidy informed co that he will not stand for re-election at co's 2017 annual meeting
* Also on April 19, 2017, board determined to reduce size of board from six to five members - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2px4683 Further company coverage:
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil