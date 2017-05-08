BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa
* Altisource responds to potential transaction between ocwen and new residential
* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - altisource is in communication with both ocwen and nrz
* Altisource portfolio - expects any potential agreement between ocwen and nrz will be consistent with and respect co's service agreements with ocwen
* Altisource portfolio - aware that ocwen and nrz have each stated that there are on-going negotiations for a deal
* Altisource portfolio - view efforts by ocwen & nrz to reach deal that reduces "uncertainty and strengthens relationship between nrz and ocwen as a positive development" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper