BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces strategic review
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - objective of strategic review is to evaluate operations of business and may include a sale of all or a portion of business
Feb 27 Altitude Resources Inc
* Altitude Resources Inc - acquired New Alberta Crown Coal lease applications adjoining its Altitude North Property in West Central Alberta
* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
* IC Potash says non-brokered offering of up to 20 million units of company at a price of $0.05 per unit