BRIEF-Lagardere launches its 7-year bond issue
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
April 18 AltPlus Inc :
* Says 3,100 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 310,000 shares of its common stock during the period from April 3 to April 18
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fbklq1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
DAKAR, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists behind an app designed to assist doctors document evidence of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo aim to go beyond obtaining justice for rape victims and collect data which could help secure prosecutions for war crimes.
* Introduces new 2.6 terabit chipset for fastest routers on market