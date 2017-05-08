BRIEF-FueTrek to acquire Media Japan for 436 mln yen
* Says it will acquire all shares of Media Japan Co., Ltd. for 436 million yen
May 8 AltPlus Inc :
* Says 3,750 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 375,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 1 to May 8
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bqBrt6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will acquire all shares of Media Japan Co., Ltd. for 436 million yen
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it received patent on June 19, for device and method to against forge prescription