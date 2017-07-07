India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
July 7 Altrad Investment Authority:
* Recommended cash offer for cape plc
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for cape by Altrad, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altrad UK Limited
* Under terms of offer, Cape shareholders will receive for each Cape share 265 pence in cash
* Offer values entire issued, to be issued share capital of cape at up to about 332.3 million stg on a fully diluted basis
* Cash consideration payable will be financed from an acquisition debt facility provided to ALtrad by Bnp Paribas SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.