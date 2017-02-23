UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Altus Group Ltd
* Altus Group Ltd - Q4 Altus analytics revenues increased 15.1% to $42.2 million
* Altus Group Ltd qtrly consolidated revenues increased 3.9% to $115.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.38
* Altus Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
June 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all eight bids for 26.35 billion rupees ($409.03 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.