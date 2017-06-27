UPDATE 2-Cyber attack hits property arm of French bank BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
June 27 Altus Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue hk$51.8 million versus hk$48.2 million
* FY profit attributable to owners hk$12.4 million versus hk$17.3 million
* Final dividend of hk 0.2 cent in respect of year ended 31 march 2017 per share has been proposed by directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
AMSTERDAM, June 28 A joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it would appeal against a Dutch government plan to lower a production cap at the Groningen natural gas field by a further 10 percent.
* Plans to re-domicile its European business to Belgium in response to Brexit