BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 Altus Holdings Ltd:
* Starich entered into JSSI agreement with vendor
* Starich has agreed to acquire JSSI sale shares, representing approximately 8.1% of entire issued share capital in JSSI
* Deal for total consideration of approximately HK$1.7 million
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract