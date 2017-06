March 8 Alza Real Estate SA:

* Says formalizes agreements with SAREB to restructure and refinance its debt

* Debt amounts to 18.4 million euros ($19.4 million), to be paid in 8 years with stand-by period of 1 year

* Says result of this agreement will have a net positive effect on the group's future results Source text for Eikon:

