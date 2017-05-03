BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
May 3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc announces proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says notes will pay interest semiannually and will mature on june 1, 2022
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc -intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes together with cash on hand to repay approximately $320.8 million of borrowings
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says may enter into privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering