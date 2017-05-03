May 3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc announces proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says notes will pay interest semiannually and will mature on june 1, 2022

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc -intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes together with cash on hand to repay approximately $320.8 million of borrowings

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says may enter into privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: