May 3 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Amarin reports first quarter 2017 financial results and
provides update on operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Amarin corporation plc - re-affirms guidance on full year
net product revenues of between $155 and $165 million
* Amarin corporation plc - reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes
trial continues to progress on schedule
* Amarin - expects onset of final primary cardiovascular
event near end of 2017, with report of top-line results,
publications in 2018 for reduce-it trial
* Fy2017 revenue view $165.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Amarin corporation plc - currently estimate that co will
report results of reduce-it in mid-2018, assuming study goes to
completion
