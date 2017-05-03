May 3 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amarin corporation plc - re-affirms guidance on full year net product revenues of between $155 and $165 million

* Amarin corporation plc - reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes trial continues to progress on schedule

* Amarin - expects onset of final primary cardiovascular event near end of 2017, with report of top-line results, publications in 2018 for reduce-it trial

* Fy2017 revenue view $165.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amarin corporation plc - currently estimate that co will report results of reduce-it in mid-2018, assuming study goes to completion