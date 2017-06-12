June 12 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin says vascepa showed reductions in potentially atherogenic lipid parameters in statin-treated women with type 2 diabetes and persistent high triglycerides

* Amarin Corp says vascepa significantly increased blood EPA levels

* Amarin Corp - efficacy and safety of vascepa 4 g/day in women were consistent with overall anchor study results

* Amarin Corp expects trial will run to completion and onset of target final primary cardiovascular event will likely be reached near end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: