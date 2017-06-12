BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Amarin says vascepa showed reductions in potentially atherogenic lipid parameters in statin-treated women with type 2 diabetes and persistent high triglycerides
* Amarin Corp says vascepa significantly increased blood EPA levels
* Amarin Corp - efficacy and safety of vascepa 4 g/day in women were consistent with overall anchor study results
* Amarin Corp expects trial will run to completion and onset of target final primary cardiovascular event will likely be reached near end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities