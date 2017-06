May 10 AMASTEN HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* SELLS PROPERTIES IN SOLLEFTEÅ AND ACQUIRES IN SUNDSVALL

* ACQUISITIONS ARE DONE IN COMPANY FORM AND ARE BASED ON AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 63.8 MILLION

* SALES ALSO TAKE PLACE IN COMPANY FORM AND ARE BASED ON AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 90.8 MILLION