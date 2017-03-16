UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Amax International Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser, a wholly- owned subsidiary of company, entered into acquisition agreement with vendor
* Purchaser to purchase and vendor to sell mobile game apps at consideration of HK$27 million
* Parties are an investments holdings company as vendor; and a wholly- owned subsidiary of company as purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources