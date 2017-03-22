UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Amaya Inc:
* Amaya CEO says Sports Betting revenue will be about 3 percent of total revenue in 2017 - conf call
* Amaya CEO says plans to expand geographically in 2017 as well- conf call
* Amaya CEO says plans to enter India in the second half of 2017- conf call
* Amaya CEO expects poker revenue growth to be "flat year over year" - conf call Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources