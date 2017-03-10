BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
March 10 Amaya Inc
* Amaya inc - entered into support agreement with pollard banknote limited in respect of 8.2 million shares of innova gaming group indirectly held by co
* Amaya - agreement requires pollard banknote present offer to innova to buy all outstanding shares of innova at price per share of not less than $2.10
* Amaya inc - agreed to vote in favour of, and/or tender all of its shares to, a proposed transaction of any form
* Amaya inc - amaya may terminate support agreement in order to accept a superior offer, subject to pollard banknote's right to match Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.