April 10 Amaysim Australia Ltd
* Acquisition of Click Energy Group Holdings Pty Ltd
* Has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of
Click Energy Group Holdings Pty Ltd
* Acquisition of 100% of Click for a total consideration of
$120 million
* Acquisition is expected to be 20%+ eps accretive for
amaysim shareholders in 2018 financial year
* Transaction to be funded with $40 million scrip6 and $80
million of cash consideration to click vendors
* Acquisition will deliver annual pre-tax cost synergies of
approximately $5 million by end of fy18f
* Acquisition to materially increases size of Amaysim with
combined Amaysim,click business generating a pro forma fy17f net
revenue of $497 million
