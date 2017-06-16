UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 16 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to acquire whole foods market
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
* Deal for $42 per share
* Deal for $13.7 billion
* Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under Whole Foods Market brand
* John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas
* Deal is an all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares