Feb 28 Amazon.Com Inc:
* Amazon.Com's AWS says "we are seeing recovery for S3
object retrievals, listing and deletions" - website
* Amazon.Com's AWS says continues to work on recovery for
adding new objects to S3 and expect to start seeing improved
error rates within the hour
* Amazon's AWS - S3 object retrieval, listing, deletion are
fully recovered now; still working to recover normal operations
for adding new objects to S3
* Amazon's AWS - as of 1:49 pm PST, fully recovered for
operations for adding new objects in S3, which was our last
operation showing a high error rate
* Amazon's AWS - the Amazon S3 service is operating
normally
Source text : amzn.to/2mBly6J
