Feb 28 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon.Com's AWS says "we are seeing recovery for S3 object retrievals, listing and deletions" - website

* Amazon.Com's AWS says continues to work on recovery for adding new objects to S3 and expect to start seeing improved error rates within the hour

* Amazon's AWS - S3 object retrieval, listing, deletion are fully recovered now; still working to recover normal operations for adding new objects to S3

* Amazon's AWS - as of 1:49 pm PST, fully recovered for operations for adding new objects in S3, which was our last operation showing a high error rate

* Amazon's AWS - the Amazon S3 service is operating normally