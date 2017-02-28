Feb 28 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website

* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says identified issue as high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is also impacting applications and services dependent on S3

* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says actively working on remediating the issue Source text - amzn.to/2hHJz8U Further company coverage: