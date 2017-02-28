UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says identified issue as high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is also impacting applications and services dependent on S3
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says actively working on remediating the issue Source text - amzn.to/2hHJz8U Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources