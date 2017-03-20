BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20 Ambea AB IPO-AMBEA.ST
* Ambea publishes prospectus for initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm, corresponding to a value of the total number of outstanding shares in Ambea upon completion of the offering of SEK 5,071 million
* Says price per share in offering is SEK 75
* Says trading in Ambea shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to begin on March 31, 2017
* The commitments from the six cornerstone investors, Fidelity International on behalf of various funds, Investment AB Öresund, Carve Capital AB, Catella Fondförvaltning AB, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB and RAM One AB amounts to SEK 950 million, corresponding to approximately 47.7 percent of the number of shares in the Offering
Carnegie and Nordea are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Danske Bank is Joint Bookrunner.
Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017
Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry