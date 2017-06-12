BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
June 12 Ambea Ab (Publ):
* VARDAGA, KIAB AND SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER CONSTRUCT NEW ELDER-CARE FACILITY IN LAHOLM
* ALLARP AREA IN LAHOLM WILL GET A NEW ELDER-CARE FACILITY, THAT WILL BE READY TO RECIEVE RESIDENTS DURING LATTER PART OF 2018
* FACILITY WILL BE BUILT BY KIAB FASTIGHETER AB AND SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB AND WILL BE RUN BY VARDAGA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund