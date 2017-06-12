June 12 Ambea Ab (Publ):

* VARDAGA, KIAB AND SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER CONSTRUCT NEW ELDER-CARE FACILITY IN LAHOLM

* ALLARP AREA IN LAHOLM WILL GET A NEW ELDER-CARE FACILITY, THAT WILL BE READY TO RECIEVE RESIDENTS DURING LATTER PART OF 2018

* FACILITY WILL BE BUILT BY KIAB FASTIGHETER AB AND SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB AND WILL BE RUN BY VARDAGA