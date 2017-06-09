June 9Ambition Corp

* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Evolable Asia Corp

* Says through the capital alliance, co will issue 337,200 shares of its common stock to Evolable Asia via private placement at the price of 399.9 million yen in total (1,186 yen per share), with payment on June 26

* Says Evolable Asia will hold 10.1 percent voting power in the co

* Says through the capital alliance, Evolable Asia will provide reservation service in co's hotel accommodations business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qcBch2 goo.gl/k1edRF goo.gl/1NzxNa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)