March 30 Ambromobiliare SpA:

* FY net revenue 4.2 million euros ($4.50 million) versus 5.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 460,991 euros versus profit 34,235 euros a year ago

* Not to propose dividend distribution

* Board approves budget for FY 2017 and expects a slight increase in turnover to that generated in FY 2016 and improvement in margins