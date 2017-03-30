BRIEF-Balder wins land allocation agreement in Uppsala
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Ambromobiliare SpA:
* FY net revenue 4.2 million euros ($4.50 million) versus 5.6 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 460,991 euros versus profit 34,235 euros a year ago
* Not to propose dividend distribution
* Board approves budget for FY 2017 and expects a slight increase in turnover to that generated in FY 2016 and improvement in margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* You Defeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd: