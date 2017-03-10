March 11 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed
private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc says intends to offer $475
million in aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated
senior subordinated notes due 2027
* AMC Entertainment holdings inc - amc intends to use net
proceeds from offering to finance acquisition of Nordic Cinema
Group Holding Ab
* AMC Entertainment - in event nordic deal not completed on
june 30, co to be required to redeem notes at redemption price
equal to initial offering price
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - to offer additional gbp 250
million aggregate principal amount of sterling-denominated
6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2024
