UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 13 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - on June 13, co entered fourth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated April 30, 2013
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - fourth amendment increased revolving loan commitment under credit agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2rodlc2 Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote