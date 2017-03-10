UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:
* AMC Entertainment -on March 8, 2017, reached an agreement to settle litigation that was pending as of December 31, 2016
* AMC Entertainment -as a result of expenses, net earnings were reduced by $4.3 million and diluted EPS were reduced by $0.04 for both Q4 and FY ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2nevZ0i) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources