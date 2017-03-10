March 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC Entertainment -on March 8, 2017, reached an agreement to settle litigation that was pending as of December 31, 2016

* AMC Entertainment -as a result of expenses, net earnings were reduced by $4.3 million and diluted EPS were reduced by $0.04 for both Q4 and FY ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2nevZ0i) Further company coverage: