BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 11 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc
* Amc entertainment holdings - on may 9, co entered into that certain third amendment to credit agreement
* Amc entertainment - amendment decreased applicable margin for term loans outstanding from 1.75% with respect to base rate borrowings to 1.25% and 2.75% with respect to libor borrowings to 2.25%
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering