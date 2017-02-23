Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 23 AMC Networks Inc:
* AMC Networks Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 revenue $730 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.